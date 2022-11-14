Sensitivity adjustment for attacks with the right stick has been added.
This can be changed from the pad in the options menu.
The giant bomb in the bomb bomb stage has been adjusted so that all walls disappear.
Other minor changes.
Nyaaaanvy update for 14 November 2022
Patch note 0.3.1
Changed files in this update