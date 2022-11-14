 Skip to content

Nyaaaanvy update for 14 November 2022

Patch note 0.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9927624 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sensitivity adjustment for attacks with the right stick has been added.
This can be changed from the pad in the options menu.
The giant bomb in the bomb bomb stage has been adjusted so that all walls disappear.
Other minor changes.

