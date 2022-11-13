 Skip to content

Moving Letters update for 13 November 2022

Almost 3,000 units sold, new update (1.17) fixes the problem with online servers

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

As you know Airem = one person and sometimes I am not able to update my games, because I'm doing other projects, I also have a normal job and for now making games are my hobby.

Anyway, the game sold nearly 3,000 units. Thank you! By the way, there was a problem with the online servers, you could play offline but not online. The new update fixes it. In the next update (don't know when), I'll change the scores to Steam Leaderboards, update engine, new options and new things new modes E.g. categories etc... There's also bad news, some HALL OF FAME scores may have been removed (user brcole is the king in leaderboards)... I uploaded a backup, but it's not new (The backup is from a few months ago)... I couldn't do anything else.

Changes (1.1.7v):

  • Fix for online game (servers)
  • Fix for gamepads (Non-Branded)
  • Fixes for some dictionaries (English, German, Polish etc.)
  • Other minor fixes
  • Performance fixes
  • Update Windows 32 bits, Windows 64 bits, Linux 32 bits, Linux 6t4 bits, Mac 64 bits (Linux and Mac update will be delayed 1-2 days)

