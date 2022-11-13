Update, Version 20221113

English
[Lost in the Sand]The story continues. (Variable changes from 705 to 710)
[Faith]New tenet: Holy Water (Requirement: Not Atheist. It allows a character who follows this faith to create holy water on any altars. 5 devotion + 1 water = 1 Holy Water)
[Faith]In theory, if you have a lot of devotion and water, you can make a fortune by selling the holy water you make. (Seriously, I find people sell holy water on Amazon in real-life.)
[Faith]Fixed a bug that the cheat code "Devotion" gives a double amount of devotion.
简体中文
【迷失于沙粒中】剧情推进至710
【信仰】新信条：神圣之水（需要：非无神论者。允许相信这种信仰的人员在任何的祭坛上制造圣水。 5点虔诚+1份水=1份圣水）
【信仰】理论上，如果你有大量的虔诚值和水，你可以通过卖圣水发家致富。（现实中确实有人在亚马逊上高价贩卖圣水。）
【信仰】修复了作弊码"Devotion"会提供双倍的虔诚值的Bug。
