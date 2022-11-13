Weekly Update #1

Thank you everyone who bought the game!

We're getting close to 1000 players! Unbelievable. I should be financially okay in the coming year. Glad I won't have to go back to freelance!

At this moment I've got $200 in my bank acount, hoping no accidents happen.

Extremely grateful for your support and good-will. I read all reviews and comments and they are really nice.

I'll show you the roadmap soon, the plan is already prepared. Many things are in the works. Excited for it all! However, this post isn't about the future, it's about the last week.

And it was all about bugs and UX.

CHANGES

A LOT of bugfixes.

Unit veterancy works now.

Bigger text in event popups.

Units don't fight before battles anymore. (this was a fun secret but annoying to people)

Paused state continues if you use a bird and go back.

SUGGESTIONS

I'd love if you could tell me what you expect from the game.

I'm a single guy developing this monstrous systems-heavy game.

I don't know how you play and what features would be fun to add.

There are quite a few different playstyles that I've never considered.

Example - some people completely abandon 50% of their army during battle and then manage only a fraction of their army. That's a tighter tactical experience. You can easily image some other officer commanding the other 50%.

Interesting playstyle and that player probably has some ideas what would add fun to their game!

If you follow the community discord, you might realize that messenger birds were a completely different mechanic just 2 months before release. But players gave good suggestions and here we are!

80% of all suggestions are scrapped because of design limitations and my own crappy drawing skills, but the best ideas survive.

STORY PROBLEMS

Really happy some of you enjoy the story! Not the best out there, but I hope it's a nice cosy story.

Expected more reviews talking about cringe.

I'd love to capture the feeling of Willow and other 90s fantasy. You might've noticed the obvious influence of Douglas Adam and Terry Pratchet. This story was written while I was reading The Eyes of the Dragon. I actually wrote it in the last 48 hours before release, staying up until 5am, no editor to spot mistakes, which is why it's... the way it is. I'm glad you don't judge the game too harsh because of that.

There are people out there who don't want a story in this game. That's totally fine, I'm designing a purely roguelike/arcade mode. Systems only, no story. More similar to prototype 2 - Price of Life. Should provide more replayability.

Thank you for sticking around!

Arek