early access 1.32.0

Highlights
- Cards now have rarities! There are 4 rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare and Mythic! Rarer cards are a bit harder to find!
The default shield decay is now 40% instead of 80%! In addition to that, the amount of shield you retain each turn is now rounded instead of floored, so there's now a lot less punishment for stacking shields!
One new card has been added to the game! Say hi to Black Hole Generator!
The deck selection screen has been greatly improved! Now each deck has its own unique icon and deck masteries have been added (you increase a deck's mastery by earning 10k EXP with it, as of now it's purely cosmetic)
A toggle to disable the automatic next wave preview window popup has been added to the options list.
Balance changes
Offerings
Armor penetration
- Common: +6 armor penetration -> +8 armor penetration
- Uncommon: +8 armor penetration -> +10 armor penetration
- Rare: +10 armor penetration -> +12 armor penetration
- Mythic: +30 armor penetration -> +36 armor penetration
Magic penetration
- Common: +6 magic penetration -> +8 magic penetration
- Uncommon: +8 magic penetration -> +10 magic penetration
- Rare: +10 magic penetration -> +12 magic penetration
- Mythic: +30 magic penetration -> +36 magic penetration
Max health
- Common: +1 health (unchanged)
- Uncommon: +1 health, +1 luck -> +2 health
- Rare: +1 health, +2 luck -> +2 health, +1 luck
- Mythic: +4 health -> +6 health
Shield decay
- Common: -6% shield lost each round -> -3% shield lost each round
- Uncommon: -8% shield lost each round -> -4% shield lost each round
- Rare: -10% shield lost each round -> -5% shield lost each round
- Mythic: -25% shield lost each round-> -15% shield lost each round
Cards
Barricade
- Shield lost each round: -30% -> -25%
Trinkets
Clearance Sale
- Cost of cards and trinkets in shops: -40% -> -25%
Topaz Gem
- Chance of gaining 1 crystal whenever a critical strike is dealt: 20% -> 25%
- New effect: Maximum amount of crystals gained per combat: 50
Luxury Badge
- New effect: When new cards and trinkets get added to a shop, they get their price increased by 25% for each time this happened during this shop.
