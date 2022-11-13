 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 13 November 2022

early access 1.32.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9927331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Cards now have rarities! There are 4 rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare and Mythic! Rarer cards are a bit harder to find!

  • The default shield decay is now 40% instead of 80%! In addition to that, the amount of shield you retain each turn is now rounded instead of floored, so there's now a lot less punishment for stacking shields!

  • One new card has been added to the game! Say hi to Black Hole Generator!

  • The deck selection screen has been greatly improved! Now each deck has its own unique icon and deck masteries have been added (you increase a deck's mastery by earning 10k EXP with it, as of now it's purely cosmetic)

  • A toggle to disable the automatic next wave preview window popup has been added to the options list.

Balance changes

Offerings

Armor penetration
  • Common: +6 armor penetration -> +8 armor penetration
  • Uncommon: +8 armor penetration -> +10 armor penetration
  • Rare: +10 armor penetration -> +12 armor penetration
  • Mythic: +30 armor penetration -> +36 armor penetration
Magic penetration
  • Common: +6 magic penetration -> +8 magic penetration
  • Uncommon: +8 magic penetration -> +10 magic penetration
  • Rare: +10 magic penetration -> +12 magic penetration
  • Mythic: +30 magic penetration -> +36 magic penetration
Max health
  • Common: +1 health (unchanged)
  • Uncommon: +1 health, +1 luck -> +2 health
  • Rare: +1 health, +2 luck -> +2 health, +1 luck
  • Mythic: +4 health -> +6 health
Shield decay
  • Common: -6% shield lost each round -> -3% shield lost each round
  • Uncommon: -8% shield lost each round -> -4% shield lost each round
  • Rare: -10% shield lost each round -> -5% shield lost each round
  • Mythic: -25% shield lost each round-> -15% shield lost each round

Cards

  • Barricade

    • Shield lost each round: -30% -> -25%

Trinkets

  • Clearance Sale

    • Cost of cards and trinkets in shops: -40% -> -25%

  • Topaz Gem

    • Chance of gaining 1 crystal whenever a critical strike is dealt: 20% -> 25%
    • New effect: Maximum amount of crystals gained per combat: 50

  • Luxury Badge

    • New effect: When new cards and trinkets get added to a shop, they get their price increased by 25% for each time this happened during this shop.

Changed files in this update

Tower Tactics: Liberation Content Depot 1709901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link