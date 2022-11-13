Release 0.5.33 Changelog

Hello everyone!

here another big fix that should make your games run much smooter. The downside is that if your workers were stuck in a previous save then we are not sure the fix will unstuck them, you'll may have to start a new game. We are really sorry about this.

Here the fixes:

When loading a save in the same play session it was stucking workers and producers

Storage was maintaned when starting a new game

You could create a new company with same name but upper case and was loading the previous save

Have a nice day!