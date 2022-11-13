 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roboplant update for 13 November 2022

Release 0.5.33 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9927260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

here another big fix that should make your games run much smooter. The downside is that if your workers were stuck in a previous save then we are not sure the fix will unstuck them, you'll may have to start a new game. We are really sorry about this.

Here the fixes:

  • When loading a save in the same play session it was stucking workers and producers
  • Storage was maintaned when starting a new game
  • You could create a new company with same name but upper case and was loading the previous save

Have a nice day!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1613471
  • Loading history…
Depot 1613472
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link