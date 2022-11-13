Astral Shipwright 1.6 & Future updates

Hi everyone!

It's been less than two days since Astral Shipwright came out, and we're already on the 6th update. After a few hotfixes, this one is big enough to warrant some more details.

Changelog

No longer prevent fast-forward while processing resources

Fix ghost resources clogging cargo slots

Fix crash when modifying spacecraft with an active processing system

Fix crash when opening the module groups panel

Fix spacecraft parts unlockable without money

Fix compartments that could be added on top of a mining rig

Fix centrifuge compartment not allowing mining rigs

Fix centrifuge compartments that showed pipes through the soft hull

Fix centrifuge module rotating a different compartment after swapping

Fix sensor showing up density with no sensor mast installed

You can find the game's full history, including the previous hotfixes, right here.

Coming soon

As many of you have reported, the game feels a bit thin at the moment. I'm already at work to add more content and improve the game in general - the endgame in particular, but other aspects too.

The first content update this month will include more parts and resources. This should get players a bit more build variety, so that you can have more fun with what's supposed to be the core of the game - building your own ship.

Next up will be more things for the players to do in the game. I'm not going to go into details for now - but rest assured I understand the feedback.

If you want to talk in detail, don't forget there's a nice Discord server for the game.

Thank you for playing!

Stranger