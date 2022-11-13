 Skip to content

Touhou Adventure update for 13 November 2022

Touhou Adventure 6.20

Touhou Adventure update for 13 November 2022

Touhou Adventure 6.20

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello !

I've added a small credit area thing called the pantheon that you can visit
it has some people i like and helped me throughout the project as statue

I've also took that time to fix a butt ton of bugs, too many bugs too even compile here : but still have a small list ;

  • bugs with NPC that would partially dissapear
  • some bugs with scripts that called void objects
  • global increase in performances
  • some things i've forgotten to fix from previous updates
  • tokiko's dialogue wouldn't translate properly

I think i'll take a week off from the project to avoid an incoming burn out ːsteamhappyː
i still also have university to focus on...

i hope y'all understand~

-trist

