Touhou Adventure 6.20

Hello !
I've added a small credit area thing called the pantheon that you can visit
it has some people i like and helped me throughout the project as statue
I've also took that time to fix a butt ton of bugs, too many bugs too even compile here : but still have a small list ;
- bugs with NPC that would partially dissapear
- some bugs with scripts that called void objects
- global increase in performances
- some things i've forgotten to fix from previous updates
- tokiko's dialogue wouldn't translate properly
I think i'll take a week off from the project to avoid an incoming burn out ːsteamhappyː
i still also have university to focus on...
i hope y'all understand~
-trist
Changed files in this update