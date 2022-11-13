Touhou Adventure 6.20

Hello !

I've added a small credit area thing called the pantheon that you can visit

it has some people i like and helped me throughout the project as statue

I've also took that time to fix a butt ton of bugs, too many bugs too even compile here : but still have a small list ;

bugs with NPC that would partially dissapear

some bugs with scripts that called void objects

global increase in performances

some things i've forgotten to fix from previous updates

tokiko's dialogue wouldn't translate properly

I think i'll take a week off from the project to avoid an incoming burn out ːsteamhappyː

i still also have university to focus on...

i hope y'all understand~

-trist