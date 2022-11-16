Update 38 - Cook your own food & set custom employee starting hour

Hey friends, I’ve got another update for you.
Bugs
- Fixed some decision-making bugs around buying goods for personal use.
- Fixed the strange lute sounds when you move the camera around.
- Fixed an issue that meant Hyrmenn could not guard sheds.
- Fixed some conversation system bugs.
- Fixed some bugs that would happen when waylaying carts.
- You can now once again declare outlaws as Town Reeve.
- Fixed some character LOD issues.
- Fixed a bug where a child would appear to be homeless but actually isn’t.
- Fixed a bug when using automation that would cause flour mills to trade raw resources if you have two of them.
- Player can now once again work at the flour mill.
- Some bug fixes for navigation within some buildings.
- Backpack will no longer vanish when you sell all the goods inside it.
Tweaks
- Hidden logs and chests have been removed from the maps to make things a little harder.
- Removed the additional camera from the den building.
- When cutting wood with your own axe it will no longer break, but instead you will be able to break a bone. You will not be able to chop wood while unwell.
- Made the hitboxes for clicking markets more accurate.
- Some UI tweaks.
- Conversation tweaks.
New Stuff
- You can now take raw meat and fish to a campfire and “cook” it. Simply right click on the campfire to do so. This will play a nice little animation for you to allow for some additional roleplay/realism.
- You can now guard your own carts and buildings to protect from nasty people.
- We people die they can now be buried with some of their items or coins. You can now select a specific grave to dig up in search for said items or gold.
- You can now set a custom starting hour for each of your businesses. Each worker will work for 10 hours, from this selected starting hour.
I have also created a new tool on my website that will allow you to place a bug report directly to my to-do list. https://www.atorcoppe.com/report-bug
Entering your email address is optional, but if you want feedback on your report you'll need to provide it.
Much love,
Jamie.
