Update 38 - Cook your own food & set custom employee starting hour

Hey friends, I’ve got another update for you.

Bugs

Fixed some decision-making bugs around buying goods for personal use.

Fixed the strange lute sounds when you move the camera around.

Fixed an issue that meant Hyrmenn could not guard sheds.

Fixed some conversation system bugs.

Fixed some bugs that would happen when waylaying carts.

You can now once again declare outlaws as Town Reeve.

Fixed some character LOD issues.

Fixed a bug where a child would appear to be homeless but actually isn’t.

Fixed a bug when using automation that would cause flour mills to trade raw resources if you have two of them.

Player can now once again work at the flour mill.

Some bug fixes for navigation within some buildings.

Backpack will no longer vanish when you sell all the goods inside it.

Tweaks

Hidden logs and chests have been removed from the maps to make things a little harder.

Removed the additional camera from the den building.

When cutting wood with your own axe it will no longer break, but instead you will be able to break a bone. You will not be able to chop wood while unwell.

Made the hitboxes for clicking markets more accurate.

Some UI tweaks.

Conversation tweaks.

New Stuff

You can now take raw meat and fish to a campfire and “cook” it. Simply right click on the campfire to do so. This will play a nice little animation for you to allow for some additional roleplay/realism.

You can now guard your own carts and buildings to protect from nasty people.

We people die they can now be buried with some of their items or coins. You can now select a specific grave to dig up in search for said items or gold.

You can now set a custom starting hour for each of your businesses. Each worker will work for 10 hours, from this selected starting hour.

I have also created a new tool on my website that will allow you to place a bug report directly to my to-do list. https://www.atorcoppe.com/report-bug

Entering your email address is optional, but if you want feedback on your report you'll need to provide it.

Much love,

Jamie.