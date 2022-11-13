0.571.0 - Heavy Duty

New hardware approved for ring use

Previously limited to large-scale asteroid harvesters and military vessels, heavy-duty containers for kinetic ammunition, nanodrone components and enhanced fuel tanks were finally approved for use on selected vehicles. Captains of heavy ships, including the popular Cothon series and Antonoff-Titan K225, welcome the ability to extend their average mission duration. While market analysts warn about a possible spike in consumable prices following increased demand, no such increase was detected at this time.

Tighter exhaust emission limits

Following the discovery of an increased buildup of radioactive exhaust residue on surfaces of stations and habitats in the Saturnian region, Enceladus Corp tightened the emission limits on thermal rockets around inhabited regions. While initial tests indicate that the typical thermal thrusters improve efficiency when operating in propellant-lean mode, engineers are concerned about compromising the longevity of engines.

Macroscopic quantum tunnelling debunked

The famous macroscopic quantum tunnelling experiment allegedly performed at the Pheobe research station was debunked today. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to replicate the experiments by researchers, a new meta-analysis of the data in the paper discovered jitter patterns characteristic of floating point precision errors, which might indicate that the entire paper is based on fabricated data. With the outrage of the scientific community, original researchers requested their paper to be retracted from multi-journal.

Maintenance Logs