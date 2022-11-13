Patch v1.2.1 - Multiplayer Fixes

Quick Fixes for Multiplayer-

Servers-

Players transitioning from lobbies at the start of a match were losing the ability to control their character.

For now, lobbies have been removed as they were/are the culprit to the control loss and are being looked into.

Temporarily, players will instead join active sessions.

Multiplayer Main Menu also received some new text to assist with input (typing) locations.

Sounds-

Various sounds have been updated and should be spatializing (sounding 3D) properly now.

This includes firing weapons, walking/running, item picks up, etc.

Weapons-

The shotgun has received a firing adjustment to the height and the spawn location of its projectiles. All multiplayer weapons received this update to a similar or lesser degree.

The shotgun fire rate has also been reduced.

AI-

Zombies received an update to their hitbox locations (for projectiles).

Player-

Player speed has been slightly increased

New random spawns were added for the multiplayer matches. This was already implemented, but only for respawns. The random spawn should now occur when entering a match and for respawns.