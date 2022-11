Share · View all patches · Build 9926869 · Last edited 13 November 2022 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Good Day, Agents!

The new update is available!

New Steam page Art design

New Korean translation

New Polish translation

Fixed main menu settings layout

Small bug fixes for all 6 maps

Thanks to our community, we finalized the Polish and Korean translations!

If you find inaccuracies in the translations, write about them on the forum!