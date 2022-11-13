Ancient Cities v0.2.11.0 Prayers and burials

Share · View all patches · Build 9926798 · Last edited 13 November 2022 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy

v0.2.11.0 Prayers and burials

This new update includes multiple religious buildings, the need to bury dead tribesmen and the possibility of praying to the gods to overcome the burden and uncertainties of life.

CHANGES:

.0

Included tombs and burials.

Included temples and megalithic structures.

New clothes : Plant fiber coating and Mesolithic jacket.

Distinct Mesolithic and Neolithic names for humans.

Increased the rate of generational change for humans.

Increased the upper limit of resource production orders.

FIXES:

.0

People waiting for a long time to eat and sleep.

Vegetal fiber available at lower temperatures.

Fishing tasks priorities lowered when almost depleted spots.

Meal time increased for better food distribution.

Migration freezes when there are too many resources.

Tread ground texture updating improved.

Crop tasks were generated for non-accessible plants.

Crash when selecting to build a new building in some situations.

Tweaked building knowledge occurence and learning pace.

Picking seeds for planting from locked storage buildings.

Innacesible buildings in some placements.

Showing wrong clothes related to temperature.

Hazelnut will not be auto chopped anymore.

Tweaked temples and menhirs constructions and parameters.

Fixes on wheat and flax crop resources.

Missing cells when placing storage areas.

Areas not showing on the map while placing other buildings.

KNOWN ISSUES:

AMD users experiencing issues should use latest WHQL drivers ( version 22.5.1 ).

This is a WIP version, some texts may not yet be localized.

Saved games could become obsolete after an update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

-Next we will solve AMD related issues and implement husbandry to complete the gameplay in the settlement map.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

-If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.