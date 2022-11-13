Update Log # 12 -- v.0.6.21

This time, we mainly updated the difficulty system (world line) and the external growth system (goddess statue)
Five new world line difficulties have been added
- World line 1==attack enhancement of ordinary enemies
- World line 2==attack enhancement of elite enemies
- World line 3==Boss enemy's attack enhancement
- World line 4==the HP recovered by upgrading is reduced, and it is no longer full directly
- World line 5==Huahua's treatment times are no longer full when crossing regions
Added an external cultivation system
- Dimensional space bag==props field promotion
- Precious metal tools==get initial gold coins
- artifact anvil==increase the number of growth artifact
- Divine gift==The number of Flower Heals increased
When the Hero holds a piece of divine power, the option of touching the goddess statue will be triggered
Cultivate pieces of magic power consumed outside, and brave people will get different numbers of pieces of magic power when they defeat the Boss enemy
Other
- The trigger performance of the artifact is enhanced. Now when the artifact effect is triggered, the corresponding light effect will be displayed on the brave in order
- The light effect of growth artifact selection has been changed to the stroke light effect
- The cost reduction performance of the arrow bag is changed to the jitter of the cost icon, instead of lifting the card, which is more smooth when operating the archer
- Enemy HP adjustment in Area 3
- Breath conditioning==effect adjustment, effect changed to, draw 7/10 cards
- In addition, the logo of the studio has added \^o^/
BUG repair
- When using the archer, the problem that the armor does not appear occasionally has been fixed
- When throwing axe+2/+3 holds, all drawn cards will be reduced. The problem has been fixed
