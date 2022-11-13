Update Log # 12 -- v.0.6.21

This time, we mainly updated the difficulty system (world line) and the external growth system (goddess statue)

Five new world line difficulties have been added

World line 1==attack enhancement of ordinary enemies

World line 2==attack enhancement of elite enemies

World line 3==Boss enemy's attack enhancement

World line 4==the HP recovered by upgrading is reduced, and it is no longer full directly

World line 5==Huahua's treatment times are no longer full when crossing regions

Added an external cultivation system

Dimensional space bag==props field promotion

Precious metal tools==get initial gold coins

artifact anvil==increase the number of growth artifact

Divine gift==The number of Flower Heals increased

When the Hero holds a piece of divine power, the option of touching the goddess statue will be triggered

Cultivate pieces of magic power consumed outside, and brave people will get different numbers of pieces of magic power when they defeat the Boss enemy

Other

The trigger performance of the artifact is enhanced. Now when the artifact effect is triggered, the corresponding light effect will be displayed on the brave in order

The light effect of growth artifact selection has been changed to the stroke light effect

The cost reduction performance of the arrow bag is changed to the jitter of the cost icon, instead of lifting the card, which is more smooth when operating the archer

Enemy HP adjustment in Area 3

Breath conditioning==effect adjustment, effect changed to, draw 7/10 cards

In addition, the logo of the studio has added \^o^/



BUG repair