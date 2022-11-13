v0.600 - Vehicles and Oil Fields

This update introduces vehicles, oil deposits and other things associated with driving around in a desert apocalypse (cue Mad Max: Furry Road jokes). See the full change list at the bottom of this post.

The Dirt Bike is light enough it's possible to carry it around without fuel and still be a bit mobile, especially if you have followers or a larger vehicle to help.

Other vehicles are the 4WD, Pickup Truck and Shrubcrusher which have varying carry capacities and fuel consumption rates. Shrubcrushers are only found in Military Warehouses.

Fuel usage is based on travel time, so only driving during daylight and sticking to flat terrain like roads will consume much less fuel. Don't even bother trying to scale a mountain in a Shrubcrusher unless you have a large oil industry set up.

Speaking of oil, there are now Oil Fields that can appear on desert hexes. Here you can set up Oil Wells, where you can assign Strong settlers to work, similar to mining and wood gathering.

Oil Wells need maintenance with Wood Boards and Nails, so you'll need find a way of getting a good supply of those materials nearby, whether through trading, crafting or scavenging.

As a side note, inventory items can be dropped during battle now but can't be picked up again until the battle is over. This might be necessary if your vehicle is out of fuel but you need to run away from a fight!

Finally you don't need to start a new game to enjoy the new features, Oil Field hexes should spawn in existing games below a certain version. However the Oil Deposit sites will only show up on hexes you've never visited, so there might be weirdness if you've already visited a hex where an Oil Field happens to spawn.

What's next?

I'll mainly be reworking cooking for the next major update and adding new recipes/ingredients.

At the moment advanced recipes give a massive boost to filling hunger needs relative to the raw ingredients, but this makes simpler recipes (e.g roasting) feel like they're not very filling. Foods should be more equal in hunger recovery, with the benefit of advanced recipes being more from status effects and food longevity.

Ration making will also get a rework in preparation for turning it into a larger part of the late-game economy.

Loot tables will be reworked so it's easier to add new items in the future as well.

Full Change List