V0.7.13-Added the function of gradually unlocking cards

Special Note 1: If there is an abnormal situation in the game save, you can restart the save to play the game.

Special Note 2: If reopening the archive still cannot solve the problem, you can click "Delete Records with One Click" in the upper left corner of the main interface to initialize, but this will clear all the archives, please operate with caution.

[New function] Added the function of gradually unlocking card illustrations. Warriors and mages initially have 30 card illustrations, and Voidwalker has 25 card illustrations. Only the cards that have unlocked the card illustrations can be obtained in the game. . If you fail or clear the level, you can unlock a certain amount of card illustrations.

[Operation optimization] Optimized the operation feel of the hand card with a new solution, now more than one card will not be selected, and the card will not fly around

[Logical optimization] If the initial artifact chooses a gold potion, the Möbius ring will not drop, but if the initial artifact chooses the Mobius ring, the potion will still be dropped by clicking on it.

[Value adjustment] Removed two random scrolls from the initial deck of the Mage

[Numerical adjustment] The base damage of Streamer Slash has been increased from 5 to 7

[Numerical adjustment] The cost of Thunderstorm has been increased from 2 to 3

[Value adjustment] Ragnarok cost increased from 5 to 8

[Numerical adjustment] The consumption of Wild Dragon Purple Electricity has been increased from 2 to 5

[Value Adjustment] Minor adjustments have been made to the armor values ​​of several monsters and bosses in Chapter 2