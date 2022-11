Features:

Lowered salvage cost from 100 to 25 gold

Added preview of available Salvage items

Fixes:

Level 9+ of Dark Eternal did not work

typing L at naming character can cause a popup to display

webgl player profile didnt update after logging in with third party

Opening Chests on rare occasion errors out

Insight Manna boost not displaying bonus in game

Fixed coin flip sometimes not activating on rare conditions