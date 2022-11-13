 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Assault Bots update for 13 November 2022

Nov 12 update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 9926467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a direction up/down arrow to the directional damage indicator, to show if the enemy is above/below your view when they damage you (should help to identify if a player in the sky above you is attacking you, etc)

feedback appreciated!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1864081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link