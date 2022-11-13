Update 13 - 13th November

This update mainly covers localization being added to the game, the first languages add are simplified chinese and traditional chinese. If you notice any problems with the localization or missing text please report them here or on discord.com/invite/wTvgNS2

Changes

The game is now localised to Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese

Stomp with the twins perk now stomps once and then again after a second

Once you've discovered and come close to a depth exit a marker will lead you back to it

If the health above player option is turned on in the menu, it will also now show your dashes and ability cooldown

Reduced amount of smoke and debris when breaking walls

Bug Fixes