0.6.13 Patch Note

New Police Level and Changes

Police Level is added. You can earn XP with police vehicles.

Player Police can choose not to give a ticket to a player suspect (But still get the payment)

Police vehicle now has more push power for Pit Maneuver in Multiplayer

Police players now lose XP by accident with a non-suspect vehicle

Navigation automatically selects the nearest patrol location or suspect, if it exists

Police and the Suspect player now cannot see each other's name tag and map icon at a far distance

Police vehicle with bullbar now has reduced front damage (Thanks to Alice M)

Police vehicle's fuel tank is increased (Thanks to Alice M)

Patrol Job

Patrol location randomly spawns

Police receive rewards by visiting the patrol location

(See 'Global Bonus Effect' below for more)



Spike Pad

Player police can spawn spike pads on the World map(Left click on the target location) with a little bit of cost

It takes 10 seconds to prepare a spike pad

Spike pad auto despawn after 3 minutes (Shows in the map to police players)

Spike pad only affects "refuse to stop" suspect vehicle

Only 1 spike pad can be spawned for each player police





New Vehicle - Muhan Police

Police SUV is added

You can spawn it at the Police Station (Requires Police Level 20)



PvP Police payment cooldown

Player Police don't get the reward from a player suspect who was recently caught by player police

You can see the $ Icon at the suspect marker during this cooldown



Getaway Driver Job

You can find a vehicle with a suspicious job icon (not visible on the map)

The getaway driver job icon is not visible to the police player

You can accept the job by entering the driver's seat

You can finish the job by driving to the destination without police on a tail

You will pay some heavy fine if get caught by the police



More Winches (Thanks to Michael F)

WC 3000Kg (More Power)

WC 2000Kg Long (More length)

Tow 5000Kg (More Power. Only for Pulio's crane)

Gang-Jung under construction

World Builder, Betty is still working on the new Gang-Jung.

Most of road and main buildings are done

Housing and small buildings will be added later







Global Bonus Effect

50% or more police patrol progress: Passenger payment bonus 20%

50% or more garbage collection progress: Cargo payment bonus 20%

You can check the current bonus at the in-game menu



Refueling

Now it takes some time to refuel

You can take a walk and check tires while refueling

Halloween Event is finished

See you next year!

Changes

[AI] AI vehicle stop when the siren vehicle is around (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[Police] Now every player police who ever sight the suspect gets the arrest reward (Thanks to SmallbutDeadly)

[Police] Suspect map icon has a new tooltip when the suspect is in out-of-sight status (with Gray color)

[Police] Suspect tag doesn't apply for a while after collision with player police (Thanks to catb0t)

[Police] Suspect tag triggers when AI vehicle overtakes with crossing-a-yellow-line (Thanks to Alice M)

[UI] Added Option to hide FPS and Dynamic key helper on HUD (Thanks to Zach Fett)

[UI] Payment, Quest, Party Join, and Police Ticketing popup now doesn't cause driving input blocking. You can close those with an interaction key

[UI] Rescue map icon is changed (Thanks to majore21)

[UI] Server FPS is now visible at the top of the HUD

[Vehicle] Now Flat tire has less friction (Thanks to catb0t)

Bug Fixed

[AI] AI Vehicle turns on blinker on straight (Thanks to Dalob, Definitely Lombo, and Raisin)

[AI] AI Vehicle turns on the wrong lane

[Character] Hitting ghost can make a vehicle fly in multiplayer

[Character] NPC can be kidnapped with a vehicle (Thanks to Midnight)

[Delivery] Log delivery to Harbor doesn't spawn after full storage

[Police] Siren map icon randomly does not sync in multiplayer (Thanks to Alice M)

[Police] Suspect can spawn a police vehicle

[Police] Suspect tag can be removed by spawning a vehicle (Thanks to catb0t)

[Police] Suspect's location didn't sync in multiplayer

[Save] Save file corruption after PC Crash (Thanks to Washi)

[UI] Comfort, Timer UI didn't get removed after leaving the vehicle

[UI] Dynamic key helper UI doesn't show the drop cargo key while wearing a costume (Thanks to MihaiRacareanu)

[UI] Tire damage UI in the HUD doesn't show the trailer's tire damage (Thanks to catb0t)

[Vehicle] AI vehicle doesn't lose friction with flat tire sometimes (Thanks to catb0t)

[Vehicle] Cannot repair spawned non-own vehicle (Thanks to catb0t and Alice M)

[Vehicle] No free repair with spawned non-own vehicle (Thanks to Schlee)

[Vehicle] Random transmission damage with spawned non-own vehicle (Thanks to Alice M and catb0t)

[Vehicle] Tire wears too much by collision (Thanks to GoodOlMoisty)

[Vehicle] Tow request vehicle spawns underground (Thanks to Tomm)