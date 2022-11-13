Ver1.13 Update

HP+1 per STEP
Fixed a display error of goblins in the lower left corner of the achievement room.
Correction of explanatory text
Correction of typos
Improved the method of exchanging ENERGY and GOLD in the store
Adjusted the amount of goblins purchased in the barracks from 500 to 200
Adjusted the percentage of gold coins in the barracks from 3000 to 500
Strengthening of the enemy's magical power during raids
Adjustment of reinforcement rate when raid level is increased
Increase in the number of impregnation rooms
Increase in the number of drain rooms
Adjustment of exchange rate of Succubus
Fixed some impassable passages in the extra map (pirates).
Added a hint for brave men in the barracks
Added 10 regular maps.
Added a vending machine in the return map.
