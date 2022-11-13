Ver1.13 Update

HP+1 per STEP

Fixed a display error of goblins in the lower left corner of the achievement room.

Correction of explanatory text

Correction of typos

Improved the method of exchanging ENERGY and GOLD in the store

Adjusted the amount of goblins purchased in the barracks from 500 to 200

Adjusted the percentage of gold coins in the barracks from 3000 to 500

Strengthening of the enemy's magical power during raids

Adjustment of reinforcement rate when raid level is increased

Increase in the number of impregnation rooms

Increase in the number of drain rooms

Adjustment of exchange rate of Succubus

Fixed some impassable passages in the extra map (pirates).

Added a hint for brave men in the barracks

Added 10 regular maps.

Added a vending machine in the return map.







