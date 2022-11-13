 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Find The Key update for 13 November 2022

update

Share · View all patches · Build 9926243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

a user reported a possible bug in the escape section, actually I didn't do anything different than before, I just reconstructed the AI path.. maybe this will work out for him.

But i tried all ways to reproduce the problem and on my side it works fine, so i think it was not a real bug.

i can only guarantee it works fine on cards like gtx 1060 6gb higher or similar, it should also work with older cards with the right settings, but i have no way to test it.

however if anyone encounters something like this please report it to me and I'll have a look,
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2195200/discussions/0/5350867208699106310/

thanks!
Edd

Changed files in this update

Depot 2195201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link