a user reported a possible bug in the escape section, actually I didn't do anything different than before, I just reconstructed the AI path.. maybe this will work out for him.

But i tried all ways to reproduce the problem and on my side it works fine, so i think it was not a real bug.

i can only guarantee it works fine on cards like gtx 1060 6gb higher or similar, it should also work with older cards with the right settings, but i have no way to test it.

however if anyone encounters something like this please report it to me and I'll have a look,

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2195200/discussions/0/5350867208699106310/

thanks!

Edd