WOE update for 13 November 2022

0.2 Update Released

Build 9926204

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new foe lurks within the bowels of the haunted mansion, waiting to carve the flesh from your bones... See the havoc you wreak on monster bodies with new arterial blood spray... While dying horribly alone in the darkness, please also enjoy several new UI and quality-of-life improvements...

-Trevor

v0.2.0 Update Notes

Features:
--New Monster
--Damaging monsters can now cause bleeding and the occasional arterial spray
--Gates now marked on mini map
--Subtle Xs now show where player attack produced no damage
--Shift-clicking in inventory will now equip and unequip weapons/utilities/foci
--Improved and touched up monster skin/gore sprites
--Small balance changes

Bugs Fixes:
--Fixed crash when monsters had more than one status effect
--Fixed bug where foci bonuses were not reset correctly after combat ended
--Fixed combat desync issue that sometimes occurred when battle began quickly after one finished

