天下镖局 update for 13 November 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] Update log on November 13, 2022

Build 9926107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


New content:

  1. A team of women's league roles has been added, which will be open at the beginning
    -Chen Yuanyuan: [Empty and Wipe] 20% chance to trigger, all enemies attack and defend - 17%, lasting for 2 rounds, cooling down for 4 rounds
    -Li Xiangjun: [Captivating] 18% chance to trigger, 30% chance for all enemies to gain charm, lasting for 1 round and cooling down for 4 rounds
    -Li Shishi: [Happy without thinking about Shu] 16% chance to trigger, 50% chance to disarm all enemies, lasting for 1 round, cooling down for 3 rounds
    -Su Wuniang: [Secret Device Maid] 16% chance to trigger, summon 1 Secret Device Maid, cool down for 7 rounds
    -Liu Rushi: [Honey Arsenic] 15% chance to trigger and restore 2% of the life of all escort in the bedroom; All enemies are poisoned. Lose 2% life each round. Last for 3 rounds. Cool down for 4 rounds
    -Zhao Lingfei: [Precious] When escorting, entice the forces along the way. 60% chance to obtain a passive martial arts from them
    -Zhu Xiaofeng: [Heaven and Earth in the Pot] Chance to Explore the Jianghu+7%

  2. New Skills
    [Main - Raining Flowers]: 16% chance to trigger, causing 130% damage to 4 enemy units and adding 32% critical hit, cooling down for 4 rounds
    [Sudden Dragonfly Skimming the Water]: 16% chance to trigger, causing 150% damage to the target and adding 39% critical hit after a general attack

Bug fix:

  1. Fixed the bug that some students could not open the martial arts museum
  2. Fixed two bugs with incorrect skill text descriptions
  3. Fixed many bugs in the martial arts hall and auditorium of the Chief Secretary of Shaanxi
  4. Fixed the bug that when viewing the role tips of the recommended lineup, right click to close the tip box without closing the tips box

