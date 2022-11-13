[Tianxia Escort Agency] Update log on November 13, 2022

New content:
A team of women's league roles has been added, which will be open at the beginning
-Chen Yuanyuan: [Empty and Wipe] 20% chance to trigger, all enemies attack and defend - 17%, lasting for 2 rounds, cooling down for 4 rounds
-Li Xiangjun: [Captivating] 18% chance to trigger, 30% chance for all enemies to gain charm, lasting for 1 round and cooling down for 4 rounds
-Li Shishi: [Happy without thinking about Shu] 16% chance to trigger, 50% chance to disarm all enemies, lasting for 1 round, cooling down for 3 rounds
-Su Wuniang: [Secret Device Maid] 16% chance to trigger, summon 1 Secret Device Maid, cool down for 7 rounds
-Liu Rushi: [Honey Arsenic] 15% chance to trigger and restore 2% of the life of all escort in the bedroom; All enemies are poisoned. Lose 2% life each round. Last for 3 rounds. Cool down for 4 rounds
-Zhao Lingfei: [Precious] When escorting, entice the forces along the way. 60% chance to obtain a passive martial arts from them
-Zhu Xiaofeng: [Heaven and Earth in the Pot] Chance to Explore the Jianghu+7%
New Skills
[Main - Raining Flowers]: 16% chance to trigger, causing 130% damage to 4 enemy units and adding 32% critical hit, cooling down for 4 rounds
[Sudden Dragonfly Skimming the Water]: 16% chance to trigger, causing 150% damage to the target and adding 39% critical hit after a general attack
Bug fix:
- Fixed the bug that some students could not open the martial arts museum
- Fixed two bugs with incorrect skill text descriptions
- Fixed many bugs in the martial arts hall and auditorium of the Chief Secretary of Shaanxi
- Fixed the bug that when viewing the role tips of the recommended lineup, right click to close the tip box without closing the tips box
