Pochette Hotfix 3

New Stuff:

Added a new portrait for Tote

Added in a new combat song - each floor now has a unique song assigned (Frozen Heart coming soon)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a glitch where the bashing shield and venom sword wouldn't work properly with Pets

Fixed a glitch when rerolling items after combat

Fixed stinky's effect

Fixed a glitch where you could get multiple of the same pet using pouches

Fixed an issue when creating items in combat (such as with the star potion)

Improved the app-icon - which could look blurry or have a white outline on PC

Fixed an issue where you could select "Use Item" in the context menu for movable items

Fixed a glitch where Mana networks for different pets could overlap when offscreen

Fixed an issue where you could open locked chest a second time

You cannot give a pet to an NPC

Fixed a glitch where items that have conductive applied could sometimes fail to get it added