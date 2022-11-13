Pochette Hotfix 3

New Stuff:
Added a new portrait for Tote
Added in a new combat song - each floor now has a unique song assigned (Frozen Heart coming soon)
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a glitch where the bashing shield and venom sword wouldn't work properly with Pets
Fixed a glitch when rerolling items after combat
Fixed stinky's effect
Fixed a glitch where you could get multiple of the same pet using pouches
Fixed an issue when creating items in combat (such as with the star potion)
Improved the app-icon - which could look blurry or have a white outline on PC
Fixed an issue where you could select "Use Item" in the context menu for movable items
Fixed a glitch where Mana networks for different pets could overlap when offscreen
Fixed an issue where you could open locked chest a second time
You cannot give a pet to an NPC
Fixed a glitch where items that have conductive applied could sometimes fail to get it added
