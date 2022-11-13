v0.91 Release

Party Words is now very close to v1.0! The game is all-but-done. We're working on getting the iOS version released so all your friends can easily join no matter what device they have handy (Android version via Google Play is available now), and we'll be coming out with a new deck pack soon!

As far as we're aware, this latest build is bug-free, so please let us know if you experience anything wonky! This update includes new Quick Play modes, Doodle It (timed) mode, My Cards (a new mode to use your Party Words cards with other games), re-worked multi-device play for Many To One, and more!

Game on friends!