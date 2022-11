Share · View all patches · Build 9925617 · Last edited 13 November 2022 – 03:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Play second part of Debora's story to Defeat a new powerful boss Guilty!

Every piece of dialogue was rewritten to sound more human and convey information better.

Deckard scene was removed from the scenario and the replacement is meeting with Adrian - Jane's best friend.

There would be few small rapid updates in this week - stay tuned^^~