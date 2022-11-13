Fried Panic V1.0.9

Fixed small chocolate enemies causing endless waves when they spawned and froze time while the clock hand was at the top

Fixed options settings visually resetting when entering the game after changing them in the menu

Fixed being able to buy the second final random ability and weapon if you had enough money and moved over it while the buyer was playing the animation

Fixed endless waves spawning when time slowed because of an upgrade/purchase while the clock hand was at the top

Half these fixes were because of bug reports in our Discord Server! Here's the link if you want to join to report bugs or just for fun https://discord.gg/uPgmexmN3K