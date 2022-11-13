 Skip to content

Scrapping Simulator update for 13 November 2022

v0.31.1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.31.1 Is Live!

Patch notes:

  • Made it so its more obvious now that the Player is becoming Tired and needs rest by incorporating a Wearying Eye Blink and Yawning SFX at 15% (about 8pm) energy and a notification that you are becoming tired - At 7.5% (around 9:30pm) energy you will not be able to Disassemble or Run and will be in a Yawning Loop until you go to bed or inevitably pass out (around 10:30pm).

  • Fixed the Scrap Yard Shop Gate Rotation when Opening the Shop as well as the Office Door not Closing during Close Times.

  • Found that while disassembling, most environment objects are disabled to improve FPS, though this was found to also be disabling the Shop Time Handler Scripts, thus stopping their Tick Systems.

  • Fixed the Math mishap which allowed the player to stay up until Curfew without energy fully depleting.

  • Added a Toggle to the Graphics Settings which allows the player to enable/disable Borderless Full screen Mode.

  • Made it so all SFX and Ambient Sound Mutes while the Game is paused to give the player more sense that the Game is Paused.

  • Fixed the DVR Motherboard not being able to be removed due to the Gold Corner BGA Chip being hidden under the Board - Any Saved DVRs may still be broken but any new ones brought into the game should work as expected.

  • Fixed the Current Power Usage being reset after paying a bill despite current active Lights.

  • Removed a lot of testing Debug messages to save Spamming the Debug Logs.

