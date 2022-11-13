v0.31.1 Update

Update v0.31.1 Is Live!

Made it so its more obvious now that the Player is becoming Tired and needs rest by incorporating a Wearying Eye Blink and Yawning SFX at 15% (about 8pm) energy and a notification that you are becoming tired - At 7.5% (around 9:30pm) energy you will not be able to Disassemble or Run and will be in a Yawning Loop until you go to bed or inevitably pass out (around 10:30pm).

Fixed the Scrap Yard Shop Gate Rotation when Opening the Shop as well as the Office Door not Closing during Close Times.

Found that while disassembling, most environment objects are disabled to improve FPS, though this was found to also be disabling the Shop Time Handler Scripts, thus stopping their Tick Systems.

Fixed the Math mishap which allowed the player to stay up until Curfew without energy fully depleting.

Added a Toggle to the Graphics Settings which allows the player to enable/disable Borderless Full screen Mode.

Made it so all SFX and Ambient Sound Mutes while the Game is paused to give the player more sense that the Game is Paused.

Fixed the DVR Motherboard not being able to be removed due to the Gold Corner BGA Chip being hidden under the Board - Any Saved DVRs may still be broken but any new ones brought into the game should work as expected.

Fixed the Current Power Usage being reset after paying a bill despite current active Lights.