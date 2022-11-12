Charity Live Stream with Obsidian Entertainment and Patch 0.4.3 is LIVE!

Before I get into the patch notes, I wanted to give everyone a heads up that at 8PM PST we will be live over at Obsidian Entertainments Annual Extra Life Charity Stream! https://www.twitch.tv/obsidian

Come join us for some games and supporting Extra Life Charity! We'll hopefully be running some incentives for donating among other things!

Patch 0.4.3

Blight has been a ... well blight on the new player experience. It has also lead to the dreaded overtuned Mounted/Summon combination that has been cropping up.

In order to improve the situation I have disabled Blight and the Undead clan for now (this includes Archdemons, Rituals and Relics). Whilst it seems drastic, they were not getting a lot of play due to how complex Blight is right now. It will return later once its been reworked to be more streamlined and easier to understand, along with reworking a number of the Undead units.

Units

Shambler -> Unholy Clan (it will now be available in every game)

Natures Wrath -> 7 Cost *Will be keeping an eye on this change

Archdemons

Razcal -> If your Front Row is full and in alphabetical order, they all gain +1 Attack permanently

Morg -> Upgraded Units on your Starting board gain +6/+6

As always the goal this early is to take care of any extreme outliers in terms of balance and comps to ensure that as much as possible is viable.

If you are frustrated with a specific Archdemon or Unit and think it could use some help, head over to the #feedback channel on our discord and let us know so we can prioritize updating them!