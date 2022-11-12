Patch 0.7.0.1

[Bleeding Swirl] Reworked the skill to make it less distracting and prevent nausea. Decreased size of Bleeding Swirl, reduced the swirling speed and they now also not move to target radius. They now swirl at a constant radius. This should also make it easier to target enemies with this skill.

The Shard of Refund validator algorithm has been improved so that circular skill tree shapes are still able to be broken up and refunded. Note that this new validator is not active for runs that are already in progress. It will automatically switch to the new validator scheme on your next run. (Since Version 0.7.0.0f).

