Striving for Light update for 12 November 2022

Patch 0.7.0.1

Build 9925259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • [Range Skill] Range Construct: Increased enemy detection range.

  • [Melee Weapon] Hammer: Increased Ground Slam size.

  • [Bleeding Swirl] Reworked the skill to make it less distracting and prevent nausea. Decreased size of Bleeding Swirl, reduced the swirling speed and they now also not move to target radius. They now swirl at a constant radius. This should also make it easier to target enemies with this skill.

  • The Shard of Refund validator algorithm has been improved so that circular skill tree shapes are still able to be broken up and refunded. Note that this new validator is not active for runs that are already in progress. It will automatically switch to the new validator scheme on your next run. (Since Version 0.7.0.0f).

  • Added missing information that Flood Skill is scaling with AoE size.

  • Improved Skill Tooltips.

  • Fixed wrong skill description for Trembling Ground. Trembling Ground is triggering 3 On Attack Effects (wrongly stated that its triggering On Hit Effects).
  • Map Modifier that makes enemies immune to knockback now actually makes enemies also immune to knockback from AoE and skill effects.
  • Fixed a crash which could occur on refunding skills with the new validator algorithm.

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

