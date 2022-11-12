There was a bug that would take you back to the main menu if you saved when the game 'asked you to save'.
It's been fixed. Thank you for bringing it to my attention!
Also fixed a few typos here and there. Discord is always open if you find more.
The Swordbearer update for 12 November 2022
Bug fix that affected certain save files
