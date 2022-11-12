 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Swordbearer update for 12 November 2022

Bug fix that affected certain save files

Share · View all patches · Build 9925238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a bug that would take you back to the main menu if you saved when the game 'asked you to save'.
It's been fixed. Thank you for bringing it to my attention!
Also fixed a few typos here and there. Discord is always open if you find more.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1998051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link