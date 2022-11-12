Hello SDVS players, it's been a while! We have been very hard at work on the game and with this update out we are excited to finally be officially underway developing a tenth character to be released as free DLC.

Hundreds of textures have been repainted and updated, there are no longer any computer generated assets in the game as every single asset is now hand made. Generally expect reduced noise and a more painterly hand crafted style with increased continuity and clarity. There's still more to do as we are going to be fine tuning the game's aesthetic but setting this groundwork was a huge milestone which required many, many hours of digital painting. As a primarily solo developer I'm so hype to finally be able to work on the gameplay and animation part of SDVS rather than the textures!

The camera has received a slight adjustment, causing it to zoom out a little bit more when characters are further apart. Also, 2B special moves now are layered in front of the characters.

The netcode has been refined to reduce rollbacks and stutters.

Online wins now reward you for 3x the amount of experience points they used to give.

There are no character balance or gameplay changes in 1.02r.

This update sets a foundation for us to build upon going forward and was a necessary step before new content could be added, enjoy!