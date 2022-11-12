Full menu and fully operational saves!

For a long time you told me that it was very inconvenient not being able to choose the desired resolution, or screen mode and that being able to save the game would make the Trade And Magic Demo more captivating and beautiful, so I implemented the new update with a nice Interactive Menu and automatic save games features that will remember your preferences!

it was hard work but now Trade And Magic has nothing to envy to a complete title in terms of graphics and sound settings!

The FPS has been increased by 20% so you should find the game much smoother, I recommend the High graphics setting as Unreal Engine works well with Lumen at that degree of Scalability.

Trade And Magic has been accepted for the Steam Next Fest in February so see you there, meanwhile i will work hard to make the game sooooo much bigger and more funnier!

See you soon!