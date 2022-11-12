-Fixed a damage value calculation bug with Fang Tian Hua Ji combo effect (1.5->3)
-Fixed a bug where Tao Tou does not proc attached skill cast
-Fixed a bug where while having <<Device Control>> and beast enhancement at the same time, Black Tortoise Shield casted by black tortoise is not effect by multicast
-When attacking with earth sword using gamepad, pots around the character will be destroyed
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 12 November 2022
Update Notes for Nov 13
