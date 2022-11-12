Update Notes for Nov 13

-Fixed a damage value calculation bug with Fang Tian Hua Ji combo effect (1.5->3)

-Fixed a bug where Tao Tou does not proc attached skill cast

-Fixed a bug where while having <<Device Control>> and beast enhancement at the same time, Black Tortoise Shield casted by black tortoise is not effect by multicast

-When attacking with earth sword using gamepad, pots around the character will be destroyed