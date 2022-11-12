 Skip to content

Into The Abyss update for 12 November 2022

UPDATE 4 :)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE 4 IS HERE!

-Markers and objectives have been added throughout
the entire game.
-Enchanced Loading
-Other bugs

Upcoming: UPDATE 5
-Controller Support
-More bug fixes

Note: Thank you all for your support and patience.

