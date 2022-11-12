UPDATE 4 IS HERE!
-Markers and objectives have been added throughout
the entire game.
-Enchanced Loading
-Other bugs
Upcoming: UPDATE 5
-Controller Support
-More bug fixes
Note: Thank you all for your support and patience.
