Version 1.8 - Turbo Lite, Casual Mode, Spectators, and more

With less than a month left until the Mazing DLC releases, we're choosing to release Version 1.8 a bit early. It adds some long requested features to the game, like Turbo Lite and Casual Mode. Additionally, it brings fixes, improvements, and balance adjustments.

Before we move on to the notes, one last reminder, the Same Random Tournament will be running next weekend on November 19th-20th. At this point, sign-ups are closed, and we have a total of 48 participants. To those of you that have joined, please refresh yourself on the rules. If you have any questions, please ask on the #tournament-discussion channel on our Discord server.

With that out of the way, onto the patch notes!



Just a couple of surf bros vibing to the chaos.

Features

Turbo Lite added! Game runs at x1.5 Timescale. This is now on by default for Ranked Pick

Casual Mode added! This is a modifier you can turn on for FFA/Team games. When on, everyone plays the game at their own pace. Clearing the wave first will not cause the next wave to start for everyone else.

Spectator Functionality added! When you're in lobby, you can define yourself as a Spectator , allowing you to copy observe everyone else in the game.

Mega Survival added! You can now play the Co-op Maps from the Singleplayer Menu , allowing you to play it Offline or even with God Mode on. Instead of a "Balanced" path option, you get "2-Path" instead.



Improvements & Fixes

Same Random Teams adjusted: Before, everyone had the same set of random elements, which in Teams , was somewhat pointless. Now, each team will have two sets of elements, which is consistent across all teams.

Fog of War can now be turned on/off in Graphics Settings. Set to On by default.

On the end-screen, there's now a statistic for # of First Wave Clears

Pressing F2 in Co-op should now bounce between each player area, instead of always reverting to the center of the map

Viewing a replay that has Turbo on no longer locks out viewing at x1 or x0.5

Fixed Front Targeting not working properly on creeps that have been Shredded, spawned by Spawner, or Resurrected

Fixed a bug where Builders wouldn't properly react to the map terrain on some maps

Fixed an issue where Slingshot Bosses could only speed up creeps once In exchange, the effect can no longer stack.





Yo dawg, we heard you like Slingshots, so we stuck Slingshots in your Slingshots so you can Slingshot while you Slingshot.

Balance

Earth adjusted: Shockwave now hits for full damage instead of full/half Shockwave damage reduced from 50 to 35

Nature adjusted: Damage increased from 85 to 95 Buff duration reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second

Disease damage increased from 150 to 155

Solar buffed: Damage increased from 230 to 240 Damage-per-second increased from 115 to 120

Mushroom formula adjusted: Previously, it would deal more damage if a creep's speed was below 300, and less damage if it was above 300. Now it deals 2% more damage per 1% of slow on the creep, and it no longer suffers a damage penalty if a creep is faster than default speed (300) Damage reduced from 500 to 490

Nova adjusted: Shockwave now hits for full damage instead of full/half Shockwave damage reduced from 700 to 500

Runic damage reduced from 1150 to 1125

Quake adjusted: Shockwave now hits for full damage instead of full/half Shockwave damage reduced from 1600 to 1200

Impulse adjusted: Range increased from 1500 to 1650 Damage reduced from 5000 to 3000 Attack speed increased from 0.66 to 1

Obelisk explosion and increment damage reduced from 4750 to 4500

As usual, courtesies of the balance update, Score Leaderboards have been reset. Additionally, we've moved on to Ranked Season 5.



Nope, this isn't War Mode. That's just a really big Obelisk explosion.

That's it for today's notes! We'd like to thank everyone that participated in the recent Mazing Open Beta. Lots of fun bugs were fixed over that period, and we're hacking away at making the Mazing DLC a grand release. Look forward to it December 2nd!