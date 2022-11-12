 Skip to content

Crafting Dead update for 12 November 2022

Version 0.6.0 - Did you hear that?

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! I bring a regular patch to the game that changes a few key aspects.

For starters, zombies have been enhanced. The sound system and visual aspects when locating a player are more realistic. A player can now crouch around zombies without having them notice or trigger them. Heck, you can fire off a gun to redirect zombies' attention to yourself.

Oh, and I buffed them... increased damage, movement speed, and decreased health.

A big change was to the item icons, you may not notice this but performance will. They've all been changed from 3d objects to sprites. Should have done this a while ago.

Break a leg! Players can now break legs if they jump from too high. This is fixed/cured by consuming morphine or makeshift splints. The splint can be crafted!

Crafting menu tabs were added. Now you can pick a tab and filter down all the recipes into categories!

Changelog

  • Added Player Sound Levels

  • Added Player Broken Leg (can't run when broken)

  • Added Bottled Morphine, Cure, RBI Items (craft with an empty syringe)

  • Added Map Item (when in inventory, press M to open map)

  • Added Splint Item (craftable, fix broken legs)

  • Added Zombie FOV when locating players

  • Added Crafting Menu Tabs (filter craftables)

  • Added Toggle for HUD (defaults to key P)

  • Updated NavMesh for Zombies on Fellvern

  • Updated Zombies (increased speed, damage, decreased health)

  • Updated Morphine Syringe (fix broken legs)

  • Updated ALL Items UI visual (3D object -> icons)

Changed files in this update

Crafting Dead Content Depot 657991
