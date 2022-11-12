Version 0.6.0 - Did you hear that?

Hey all! I bring a regular patch to the game that changes a few key aspects.
For starters, zombies have been enhanced. The sound system and visual aspects when locating a player are more realistic. A player can now crouch around zombies without having them notice or trigger them. Heck, you can fire off a gun to redirect zombies' attention to yourself.
Oh, and I buffed them... increased damage, movement speed, and decreased health.
A big change was to the item icons, you may not notice this but performance will. They've all been changed from 3d objects to sprites. Should have done this a while ago.
Break a leg! Players can now break legs if they jump from too high. This is fixed/cured by consuming morphine or makeshift splints. The splint can be crafted!
Crafting menu tabs were added. Now you can pick a tab and filter down all the recipes into categories!
Changelog
Added Player Sound Levels
Added Player Broken Leg (can't run when broken)
Added Bottled Morphine, Cure, RBI Items (craft with an empty syringe)
Added Map Item (when in inventory, press M to open map)
Added Splint Item (craftable, fix broken legs)
Added Zombie FOV when locating players
Added Crafting Menu Tabs (filter craftables)
Added Toggle for HUD (defaults to key P)
Updated NavMesh for Zombies on Fellvern
Updated Zombies (increased speed, damage, decreased health)
Updated Morphine Syringe (fix broken legs)
Updated ALL Items UI visual (3D object -> icons)
