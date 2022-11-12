Dungeon Maker Update 14

Heyo,

There have been a couple of realeased updated to Dungeon Maker over the last month, so here are all the changes that were made.

Bug Fixes:

Spell areas of effect have been fixed to sync to the correct layer the player is on

Exit buttons on npc, enemy, and character creators have been moved up so they don't get cut off in windowed mode

Floor blending between different floor types now works correctly for rotated floors

Light blocker for wide doors now correctly resets when doors are closed

New Features

The first new feature which was released in an update a couple weeks ago is animated spells. Now spells that take up area, whether circular, conic, or linear, will animate their effect in that area. Each damage type (or healing) has a unique animation that plays out, making the spells have a strong visual impact in game.

Another new feature is added indicators for ranged attacks to show how far they can reach. These appear as red circles around the player when an attack or ranged spell is selected to show the range of the attack, and in the case of ranged weapons the additional reach at disadvantage.

These circles do not limit the attacks, a player can still perform attacks on enemies outside of their range if the DM allows it, but instead act as an indicator so players don't have to count tiles to see if enemies are in range.

Another new feature is adding hit dice support in multiplayer games. Hit dice have been featured in the character editor since the start, but I've only now incorporated them in game. In the left UI panel is a new section for hit dice, with an input box displaying the current number of available hit dice, a roll hit die button, and a long rest button.

The hit die button will roll 1 dice of the correct type, add the players constitution modifier to the result, and heal the player that many hit points so long as the player has hit dice available. The long rest button will restore the player to full health and give them back half of their maximum hit dice, so long as they have at least 1 HP available.

Another new feature is Resistances, Immunities, and Vulnerabilities for players. These will affect incoming attack and spell damage to the players, and can be changed in the new character sheet, which can be opened in game now.

Changes

The character creator has been revamped to display in a multi-tabbed version, allowing me to fit more stats and features into it. This includes automatic calculation of player skill values, which now incorporate proficiencies. Although the skills can still be manually edited, the game will automatically calculate skill values based on the characters attribute modifiers and selected proficiencies.

As well there is a new page on the character sheet for resistances, immunities, and vulnerabilites mentioned above.

Finally the exit button on the character creator page now brings up an exit menu allowing you to save and exit, cancel exiting, or exit without saving.

As always please let me know of any bugs you run into, as well as any new features and changes you'd like to see.

Cheers

Brian