Sunny afternoon patch :)

ITEMS

Sliders targeting characters disappear correctly when using a crumb moon

MOOD

The color code of fear and joy has been reversed.

Joy is now yellow

Fear is now purple

Their effects remain unchanged

Information bubbles are now semi-transparent

QUEST

The harvest of will to open the catacombs is now twice as fast

PSYCHE:

Arthur is correctly targeted before Ash is used

The mini-game to launch dander with Sept is faster and more intense

Michel has his 2nd psyche unlocked correctly when he is joined the group.

DRILLING now costs 8 points of will

BERSERKER POSTURE now costs 4 points of will

ENVIRONMENT

Information messages in geoles are now heard less often