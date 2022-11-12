Sunny afternoon patch :)

ITEMS
Sliders targeting characters disappear correctly when using a crumb moon
MOOD
The color code of fear and joy has been reversed.
Joy is now yellow
Fear is now purple
Their effects remain unchanged
Information bubbles are now semi-transparent
QUEST
The harvest of will to open the catacombs is now twice as fast
PSYCHE:
Arthur is correctly targeted before Ash is used
The mini-game to launch dander with Sept is faster and more intense
Michel has his 2nd psyche unlocked correctly when he is joined the group.
DRILLING now costs 8 points of will
BERSERKER POSTURE now costs 4 points of will
ENVIRONMENT
Information messages in geoles are now heard less often
