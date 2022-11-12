-
Fixed an issue with landming exploding before you have a chance to defuse it
-
Halloween is now happening every 7 days. The portal to Valentin is still open at all times until you have visited him.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 12 November 2022
Update 1.56-8 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
