 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drugs and Crime Idle update for 12 November 2022

Version 4.04 - Faster crate opening

Share · View all patches · Build 9924701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 4.04

Very small update. Crate opening is now twice as fast. It feels much better to open crates now. Something that has been requested a lot, for a long time.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Drugs and Crime Idle Content Depot 1481971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link