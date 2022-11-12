 Skip to content

XP Soccer update for 12 November 2022

XP Soccer 1.7.0

Build 9924659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We've been working on some of the critical bugs on XP Soccer from initial release, and we've got our first patch!

  • Added possibility to exit tournament
  • Added some missing sound effects for button presses
  • Header shots can no longer curve
  • Header shots no longer reset ball height mid-flight
  • Improved ball-player assignment preventing some freezes
  • Some minor localization issues

We'll keep updating the game in the future with bugfixes, improvements and new stuff!

