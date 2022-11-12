XP Soccer 1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9924659 · Last edited 12 November 2022 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We've been working on some of the critical bugs on XP Soccer from initial release, and we've got our first patch!

Added possibility to exit tournament

Added some missing sound effects for button presses

Header shots can no longer curve

Header shots no longer reset ball height mid-flight

Improved ball-player assignment preventing some freezes

Some minor localization issues

We'll keep updating the game in the future with bugfixes, improvements and new stuff!