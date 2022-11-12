XP Soccer 1.7.0

Hey everyone!
We've been working on some of the critical bugs on XP Soccer from initial release, and we've got our first patch!
- Added possibility to exit tournament
- Added some missing sound effects for button presses
- Header shots can no longer curve
- Header shots no longer reset ball height mid-flight
- Improved ball-player assignment preventing some freezes
- Some minor localization issues
We'll keep updating the game in the future with bugfixes, improvements and new stuff!
