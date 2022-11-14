Watashi Suzume is now available on Steam!

Watashi Suzume, as of today, is now officially available on Steam!

This is our first little attempt at a standalone game, and although it should mostly be in a finalized state there's no doubt some lingering issues have probably slipped through the cracks.

We've got our eyes and ears open on any and all feedback so we can work on creating our first patch and hammering out those remaining kinks.

Watashi Suzume retails for $9.99 USD, but for the first two weeks (I think it's 2 weeks) It will be available with a 10% discount.

All of this is completely new to us so if we happen to mess some things up here and there I apologize.

There's plans to fully release the OST later on, and to roll out a few free "DLC" updates at some point as well.

This was an incredible journey from start to finish, and the only thing on my mind right now is that I hope launch, and the first week goes fairly smooth. I know everyone is probably busy preparing for their long work weeks ahead, and I hate this day happened to land on a Monday of all days, but I made it a

personal mission of mine that I wanted to release WS on the "lucky" number 14th day.

Thanks to all who have supported us through the years, and I truly hope our first offering is something that you enjoy and entices you to stick around for whatever we come up with next.

Just go in expecting to find some jank. This is the first time we've released a game after all.

Much love as always, and I hope you enjoy this sparrow's story.