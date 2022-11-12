 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TheCube update for 12 November 2022

Bugs Reduction on SteamDeck and Linux

Share · View all patches · Build 9924501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We again reducted bugs on SteamDeck and Linux, if you have bugs, do not hesitate to contact us at the email adress : contact@thecube.edouardvincent.com

TheCubeCreators

Changed files in this update

Depot 2172951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link