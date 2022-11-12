 Skip to content

Sex Chess update for 12 November 2022

New Update

12 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear friends!

We have released another update in which we fixed a number of bugs.

The most important is fixing EN PASSANT which was not working. Everything is fine now.

