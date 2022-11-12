Update 0.81b - Voicechat

More health and damage tweaks (*note that currently switching the weight class of a defeated AI opponent is not being used by the game, will fix that shortly. The AI default weight class is always used right now)

VOICECHAT (this is the first version of voice chat. You need to enable it in your player settings menu. I've turned off 3D positional voice chat for now so that anyone in the match (observers and fighters) can hear each other. We'll add options down the road to choose positional voice chat instead (ie you need to be close to the fighters to hear them, or mute observers or whatever we'd like to see in game).

Voice chat is always on, I think using push to talk would be annoying when competing. So it's either on or off. The volume for voice chat is currently adjusted by using the SoundFX volume slider). Note that your default input and output sound devices are used and can't be changed yet in game. In most cases, your headset will switch to being the default when you launch SteamVR and play a VR game etc.