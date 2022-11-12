Fixed a bug where some maps in Chapter 2 were not loading in, thus completely blocking progress. My sincerest apologies to anyone who encountered the bug and could not play the game.
Fuchian Chronicles update for 12 November 2022
Hotfix for maps in Chapter 2 not loading
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Fuchian Chronicles Content Depot 1789051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update