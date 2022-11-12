 Skip to content

Fuchian Chronicles update for 12 November 2022

Hotfix for maps in Chapter 2 not loading

Share · View all patches · Build 9924463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where some maps in Chapter 2 were not loading in, thus completely blocking progress. My sincerest apologies to anyone who encountered the bug and could not play the game.

Changed files in this update

Fuchian Chronicles Content Depot 1789051
  • Loading history…
