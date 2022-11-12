Patch 1.0.5 on the way!

Hello! After a long break, I'm coming back to you with a new patch that polishes the game in many aspects. You can see that the game is gaining its own character and has more and more mechanics that improve the overall project.

In patch 1.0.5 you will find such improvements as:

A new, completely reworked shooting system in which the weapon has less recoil, thanks to which it is much more pleasant to shoot and allows you to create more daring actions.

Shotgun now fires more bullets and has more damage.

Rifles and Pistol are now devilishly effective by reducing recoil.

The patch also introduces a new ammunition system. From now on, taking care of resources is a new game mechanic that prevents infinite shooting.

Each weapon has its own unique ammunition, which you can distinguish by visible colored lighting effects.

A new type of enemies has been added - Mobile Sentry Turrets that approach the player at the right distance and shoot, dealing massive damage.

A new mission "Escort" has been added in which you must guide a friendly mobile sentry turret to its destination.

Environmental destruction elements have also been improved, debris shards fly off more realistically, and sound effects have been added when debris falls to the ground.

The game optimization has changed, it runs smoother and runs at more frames per second.

From minor changes, many glitches and physics issues have been fixed.

Now some information from the Producer about the direction of the game:

I am immensely proud of how the game has evolved and how much progress it has made through this first phase since its release on Steam. I'm learning with this game and I see what a huge way I've come, which I'm very proud of. I know that the speed of updates has significantly decreased because I don't have as much time as I would like to have to be able to achieve all the goals I set for myself. The next step will be to create a new mode that will develop the game and allow me to steer it towards exiting Early Access.

As always, I carefully say that I don't know when it will happen, I just want you to know that I'm still working on the game and looking for different options to finish it in the quality that pleases me and you. Therefore, if you are interested in helping in any field, feel free to contact me! I will be happy to share the project so that other people can also help me finish MP5. It is thanks to you, the people who supported this project, that it had a chance to reach the state in which I am now. Thanks to everyone for the support and criticism. you are great!

Cheers and have fun with the Stress Test!

MP5 Developer.

Please visit the MP5 Discord channel to take an active part in the game development process: Discord