A Walk With My Dog update for 12 November 2022

Running shoes!

A Walk With My Dog update for 12 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After you finish the game for the first time you can choose some modifiers that will help you with achievement hunting.
Running shoes make you run all the time, no more tapping that sprint button!
The Map & Game console just give you both of these items at the start of the game.

